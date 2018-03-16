In Rajya Sabha, unopposed

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Vashistha Narayan Singh and Mahendra Prasad display their certificates at Bihar Assembly in Patna on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Ravi Shankar Prasad, Vashistha Narayan Singh and Mahendra Prasad display their certificates at Bihar Assembly in Patna on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Maharashtra

Vacant seats 6

Candidates elected unopposed 6

They include BJP candidates Union minister Prakash Javadekar, former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane and former Kerala BJP president V Muraleedharan, apart from journalist Kumar Ketkar (Congress), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) and Vandana Chavan (NCP).

Madhya Pradesh

Vacant seats 5

Candidates elected unopposed 5

They include BJP candidates Thawar Chand Gehlot and Dharmendra Pradhan (Union ministers) and Ajay Pratap Singh and Kailash Soni (state party leaders), apart from former minister Rajmani Patel (Congress).

Rajasthan

Vacant seats 3

Candidates elected unopposed 3

BJP candidates Kirodi Lal Meena, Bhupender Yadav and Madan Lal Saini were declared elected unopposed after scrutiny of nominations.

Gujarat

Vacant seats 4

Candidates elected unopposed 4

Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandavia (BJP) and Naran Rathwa and Amee Yajnik (Congress) were declared elected unopposed by the election authorities.

Bihar

Vacant seats 6

Candidates elected unopposed 6

They include Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, re-nominated by the BJP, Vashistha Narain Singh and Mahendra Prasad of the JD(U),

Manoj Jha and Ashfaq Karim of the RJD and Akhilesh Prasad Singh

of Congress.

Anil Baluni with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt in Dehradun on Thursday. (Express photo: Virender Singh Negi) Anil Baluni with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt in Dehradun on Thursday. (Express photo: Virender Singh Negi)

Uttarakhand

Vacant seats 1

Candidates elected unopposed 1

Anil Baluni, head of BJP’s national media department, was declared elected to the Rajya Sabha seat.

Himachal Pradesh

Vacant seats 1

Candidates elected unopposed 1

Union Health Minister J P Nadda was declared re-elected to the Upper House unopposed.

Odisha

Vacant seats 3

Candidates elected unopposed 3

All the BJD candidates — Prashant Nanda, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Achyuta Samanta — were declared elected unopposed.

Andhra Pradesh

Vacant seats 3

Candidates elected unopposed 3

They include TDP’s C M Ramesh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and YSRC’s Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Haryana

Vacant seats 1

Candidates elected unopposed 1

Retired Lt General D P Vats, a BJP nominee, was elected unopposed as no other contestant filed nomination.

