In Rajya Sabha, unopposed

Maharashtra
Vacant seats 6
Candidates elected unopposed 6
They include BJP candidates Union minister Prakash Javadekar, former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane and former Kerala BJP president V Muraleedharan, apart from journalist Kumar Ketkar (Congress), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) and Vandana Chavan (NCP).
Madhya Pradesh
Vacant seats 5
Candidates elected unopposed 5
They include BJP candidates Thawar Chand Gehlot and Dharmendra Pradhan (Union ministers) and Ajay Pratap Singh and Kailash Soni (state party leaders), apart from former minister Rajmani Patel (Congress).
Rajasthan
Vacant seats 3
Candidates elected unopposed 3
BJP candidates Kirodi Lal Meena, Bhupender Yadav and Madan Lal Saini were declared elected unopposed after scrutiny of nominations.
Gujarat
Vacant seats 4
Candidates elected unopposed 4
Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandavia (BJP) and Naran Rathwa and Amee Yajnik (Congress) were declared elected unopposed by the election authorities.
Bihar
Vacant seats 6
Candidates elected unopposed 6
They include Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, re-nominated by the BJP, Vashistha Narain Singh and Mahendra Prasad of the JD(U),
Manoj Jha and Ashfaq Karim of the RJD and Akhilesh Prasad Singh
of Congress.
Uttarakhand
Vacant seats 1
Candidates elected unopposed 1
Anil Baluni, head of BJP’s national media department, was declared elected to the Rajya Sabha seat.
Himachal Pradesh
Vacant seats 1
Candidates elected unopposed 1
Union Health Minister J P Nadda was declared re-elected to the Upper House unopposed.
Odisha
Vacant seats 3
Candidates elected unopposed 3
All the BJD candidates — Prashant Nanda, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Achyuta Samanta — were declared elected unopposed.
Andhra Pradesh
Vacant seats 3
Candidates elected unopposed 3
They include TDP’s C M Ramesh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and YSRC’s Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.
Haryana
Vacant seats 1
Candidates elected unopposed 1
Retired Lt General D P Vats, a BJP nominee, was elected unopposed as no other contestant filed nomination.
