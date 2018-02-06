In Rajya Sabha, SP protests against UP ‘fake encounters’

As Naidu said he will have to adjourn the House, Trinamool MP Derek O Brien was heard saying, “We want Zero Hour…we have these issues (to raise) in Zero Hour…don’t adjourn the House…we want Zero Hour.” As Naidu said he will have to adjourn the House, Trinamool MP Derek O Brien was heard saying, “We want Zero Hour…we have these issues (to raise) in Zero Hour…don’t adjourn the House…we want Zero Hour.”

The Rajya Sabha was disrupted and could not transact any business in the morning hours of Monday due to protests by members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) over what they called “fake encounters” in Uttar Pradesh. The SP members, however, did not get support from any other opposition parties — in fact, the Trinamool Congress disapproved of the disruption of the House.

Soon as the House met in the morning, SP members started demanding suspension of business to take up a discussion on “fake encounters in Uttar Pradesh.”

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received SP member Naresh Agrawal’s notice under rule 267 (for suspension of business) but has disallowed it. “You give a notice in another form. I will allow you,” he said. As SP members protested and came to the Well of the House, Naidu said he will be forced to adjourn the House.

The SP members were soon joined by Aam Aadmi Party’s MPs, protesting against the sealing drive against commercial establishments in Delhi that use residential areas for commercial purposes allegedly without paying conversion charges. .

As Naidu said he will have to adjourn the House, Trinamool MP Derek O Brien was heard saying, “We want Zero Hour…we have these issues (to raise) in Zero Hour…don’t adjourn the House…we want Zero Hour.”

Amid slogan-shouting by SP members, Naidu said, “What can I do? Let us not have an encounter of Zero Hour. Let the Zero Hour go on…this is not the way…. You don’t want the House to run. You don’t want Question Hour also…. Nobody can dictate to me. This is waste of your energy. Nothing is going to happen…you cannot force the Chair like this…”

With O’Brien insisting that he be allowed to make his Zero Hour submission, Naidu allowed him amid the melee. As the Trinamool MP started speaking, SP’s Naresh Agrawal was heard asking him not to. “You cannot do this,” O Brien replied and went on to raise the issue of stoppage of railway routes in West Bengal, which he said is affecting the common people.

All this while, Congress member K V P Ramachandra Rao stood alone in the Well, holding a placard stating, “Do justice to Andhra Pradesh.” With SP members unrelenting, Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

“There is a system, procedure…the way House has to be conducted…. They seems to have come to the House determined not to allow the House (to function). You just want to create trouble in the House and get some publicity. I will not accept this,” he said before adjourning the House.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App