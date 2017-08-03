In Rajya Sabha, Opposition flexes muscle over vehicle law amendment

The meeting on the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was scheduled Wednesday but could not take place because of scheduling issues. (Representational Purpose) The meeting on the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was scheduled Wednesday but could not take place because of scheduling issues. (Representational Purpose)

After forcing the government to drop a crucial clause in the bill on backward classes Monday, causing embarrassment to the ruling BJP, the numerically strong Opposition in Rajya Sabha has stepped up efforts to send the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill to the select committee after it was passed with unanimous support in Lok Sabha.

As agreed in an all-party meeting last week, the Opposition parties have given objections in writing to Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien, mainly stating that the bill infringes upon the states’ rights even though the subject is in the states’ domain — a reservation Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has sought to allay many times, including last week.

The Congress and parties such as AIADMK and others have communicated that the new provision of getting vehicles registered by dealers, instead of the present practice of dealers going to the local Regional Transport Office for this, was a direct interference in a state’s domain of powers. The Centre has said power remains with the states; this is just a more hassle-free process.

Technical justifications like this have failed to cut ice so far, sources said. So the ministry this week will give written replies to each of the objections sent by parties to Kurien. The deputy chairman will then consult parties and take a call on whether the bill is a fit case for the perusal of the joint select committee. According to some top Opposition leaders, the bill is expected to go to the select committee even after exchange of notes with the transport ministry. If that happens, it means the government stands to lose at least six more months before the bill can be taken up again in Parliament.

Sources said Gadkari had said at the all-party meeting that the bill had no political motives and should not be viewed in that light. “The only contention is that the country loses more time in passing the bill, which brings in stricter penalties for traffic violations from a road safety point of view,” said an official.

According to government statistics, 1.5 lakh people die in road accidents every year and more stringent transport ecosystem, such as envisaged by the bill, would help put a check in that. “There has already been a four per cent increase in the deaths from accidents in the past one year,” Gadkari said last week.

