In Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi slams govt for not discussing farm distress in Parliament

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for not discussing the distress of farmers in the House, although it held a special midnight session to pass the GST Bill.

Rahul, who was addressing a protest titled Kisan Aakrosh Rally in southern Rajasthan’s tribal-dominated Banswara, said: “They (the government) passed the GST at midnight. Badi dhoom dhaam hui (there was a lot of celebration). We told them this would hurt people. Modiji wants to show the whole world, the President of America that we passed the GST. But this country does not belong to the US President. It belongs to the people of Hindustan, the farmers, the traders.”

He told state Congress president Sachin Pilot to take the fight to get farm loans waived to the BJP government in the state.

Rahul said that ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi had said two things. “He told farmers that the Congress didn’t do anything for you. He told the youth that (he will) give employment to 2 crore of them,” Rahul said.

“Make in India is a hollow, fake promise. The country cannot progress without employment. We asked their government, their ministers, that Modiji had spoken about 2 crore jobs. You know what the response was? Less than 1 lakh,” he said. He said the Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Punjab had waived off farm loans.

In the UP, the BJP government waived farm loans, but the reason behind it was the pressure built by the Congress, he said.

“I want to tell Sachin (Pilot). The farmer of Rajasthan is in sorrow. The farmer is burdened under debt. This Congress sena… (Ashok) Gehlotji is here, (C P) Joshi is here. This sena of the Congress has defeated the British. The RSS and the BJP don’t stand a chance,” he said.

Rahul also attacked the RSS and its ideologue V D Savarkar for bowing down before the British.

“When Savarkarji bowed (before the British), the RSS bowed its head, then our Congress leaders stood against the British and we chased them out of here,” Rahul said.

“We wanted a discussion on farmers’ issues in the Lok Sabha. The PM was there, ministers were there, but today a farmer’s voice cannot be raised in Parliament. We were not allowed to speak about you even for a minute,” he said.

