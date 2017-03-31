In Punjab govt, Cong eats its words: Meal promised for Rs 5 to cost Rs 13

Amarinder Singh (File/Express) Amarinder Singh (File/Express)

Paucity of funds has forced the new Congress government in the state to tweak its promise of providing a “decent meal” to poor for Rs 5 made in party manifesto before the February 4 Assembly polls in Punjab.

The government has decided to charge Rs 13 for a meal to be made available in its state canteens on the lines of Amma Canteens started by late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

While the government wants to keep at its promise of providing a decent meal, it is helpless in fulfilling its promise in toto. The government discussed 124 items on its agenda in its first Cabinet meeting, but the issue of decent meal was kept pending. The agenda carried only those items which did not have any immediate financial liabilities.

Even in the Punjab’s Governor’s address to the Assembly, most of the schemes in the manifesto were announced by him, except the decent meal scheme, which will now be rolled out in June in the Budget.

Sources said when the government started working out modalities of the scheme, it found it to be difficult to provide six chapatis, a bowl of vegetables or dal each for Rs 5.

“We are unable to subsidise the meal scheme as it would mean an additional burden on the state exchequer. We decided to start the scheme on no-profit-no-loss basis. A meal is costing us Rs 13. So, we will provide it for the same amount,” a senior functionary of the government said.

“We have studied the decent meal module of other states and Chandigarh. In Chandigarh, the meal is available for Rs 10. In Punjab, the cost works out to be Rs 13 after factoring in the salaries of staff of canteens, grains and other materials,” he said.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had told the media on Wednesday that the government would fulfil its promise.

“We are studying the modules. The cost of the decent meal is turning out to be between Rs 12 to 13. We will ensure the scheme is rolled out in our first budget,” the CM had said.

