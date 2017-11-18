In posters, Chhattisgarh Maoists threaten to kill minister, officials, journalists

In 2016, there were multiple accusations against the police of harassment and intimidation of journalists. The Bijapur Press Club has called for a meeting on November 20 to discuss the issue. In 2016, there were multiple accusations against the police of harassment and intimidation of journalists. The Bijapur Press Club has called for a meeting on November 20 to discuss the issue.

Suspected Maoists put up banners and posters in the rebel-hit Bijapur district on Friday, threatening to kill Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Mahesh Gagda, local officials, and even journalists who report “incorrectly on encounters”. While Maoist posters threatening ministers and government officials are common, and journalists operating in Bastar have often raised their voice against intimidation from both the state and Maoists, a direct threat from Maoists is rare.

In a poster seemingly signed by Hidma, South Bastar zonal committee secretary, the Maoists threatened the minister, as well as the patwari and tehsildar of Usur block, accusing them of “anti-people” activities. The posters were found at the tehsildar’s office in Usur. The poster also says that journalists who misrepresent encounters on television or in newspapers will be killed, like Sai Reddy.

In December 2013, Bijapur-based journalist Sai Reddy was killed in Basaguda village, with Maoists claiming responsibility. Reddy had previously been charged by the police with helping Maoists, while Left-wing ultras suspected him of working with the police.

In 2016, there were multiple accusations against the police of harassment and intimidation of journalists. The Bijapur Press Club has called for a meeting on November 20 to discuss the issue. “This time perhaps we should not wait for another death and speak about taking out a similar march,” said a journalist who did not want to be identified.

D M Awasthi, Special DG (Anti Naxal Operations), said, “This is the first time in recent times that they have issued a written threat like this… a case will be registered and the matter investigated. Journalists report from these difficult areas with great bravery.”

Two maoists killed

Chhattisgarh police Friday said that two Maoist commanders, both carrying a Rs 8 lakh award on them, were killed in an encounter with police in the jungles of Kanhaiguda in Sukma district.

