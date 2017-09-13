In poll mode, BJP eyeing 12-16 MPs, mostly from the Sena

Shrirang Barne (left) and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil. Shrirang Barne (left) and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil.

In an open invitation to sitting MPs from other parties to defect ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra BJP leaders on Tuesday said their party’s doors were always open for those who were “feeling suffocated” in their current political camps.

“It is not that we are on a poaching drive… But if somebody is not happy with his or her party leadership and wants to come to the BJP, they are welcome. Our doors are always open for them,” said BJP Maharashtra spokesperson Madhav Bhandari.

He said the BJP had already started preparing for the next general elections.

Bhandari’s comment comes just a day after The Indian Express reported that two Shiv Sena MPs, Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil and Shrirang Barne, had held meetings with important BJP leaders in the last few days.

Bhandari’s colleague, Sarang Kamtekar, general secretary of BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad, went a step further and claimed that almost 15 MPs from different political groups were in talks with the BJP to cross over. He claimed that most of these MPs were from the Shiv Sena, and a few from the NCP.

Other BJP leaders claimed the party was looking at 12 to 16 MPs from other parties as potential targets.

Political analyst Madhav Sahasrabuddhe said he would not be surprised if some MPs from Shiv Sena or the NCP actually did cross over to the BJP. “Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently made a statement that Sena will contest 35 seats out of 48 in Maharashtra. The BJP has made it clear it would not want to give more than 25 seats to Sena in an alliance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Maval Shrirang Barne, one of the two said to be in talks with the BJP, on Tuesday said he regarded Uddhav Thackeray as his only leader.

