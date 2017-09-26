In poll-bound Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi continues attack on BJP, says ‘Modi model’ needs to change 

Jamnagar: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi meeting with supporters during his visit to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Jamnagar: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi meeting with supporters during his visit to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the people of Gujarat, including farmers, small traders and labourers work hard but claimed that the benefits are being reaped by five-10 industrialists. He said this “Modi Model” needs to be changed. “Work is done by the farmer, small trader, labourer, youth and benefits are reaped by 5-10 industrialists. This is the story of Gujarat, Modiji’s model. We have to change this,” the Congress leader said while addressing a gathering in Morbi district on the second day of his Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat. “If we want to change Gujarat, we have to make a government of Gujarat. Government by remote control will not work,” Gandhi added.

He also stated that if Congress forms the government in Gujarat in the forthcoming elections, it will generate employment, help farmers and waive off loans. “People who do not have houses, we will provide them houses. It will be a government of the poor and the weak. We have to bring it back on the rails,” Gandhi said.

Kick-starting the second day of his visit to Gujarat, the Congress scion met trading community representatives in Jamnagar, who shared their concerns with him. He then addressed a gathering in Dhrol in Jamnagar that have a sizable Patel community and slammed Prime Minister Modi over police firing during the Patidar agitation. “Patidars had to face bullets under Modi government. But Congress wants to move forward with love and in the spirit of brotherhood,” he said.

“It was you (the Patel community) who gave the country Sardar Patel. But the BJP government committed atrocities on you. Bullets were also fired on Patels. This is not the style of Congress. We believe in moving ahead by keeping all the communities together,” said Gandhi, who is visiting villages across Saurashtra region which witnessed agitation by the Patidar community for quotas in jobs and education.

He also tweeted out his remarks. “I want to tell the Patidar community that people of BJP were responsible for firing on you. This is not the Congress way. We work with affection and brotherhood,” he said. “You cannot run Gujarat through remote control. Gujarat will be run by its farmers, labourers and small traders.”

Interestingly, Gandhi’s attack on the BJP came on a day when the state government invited quota stir leaders and representatives of other communities to the state capital with an aim to try and reach a compromise ahead of elections.

On Monday, Gandhi kicked off his party’s campaign for the assembly election later this year with a visit to Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka and took on Modi-led BJP government over a slew of issues including note ban, GST, farm policies and the ‘Gujarat model’ of development.

