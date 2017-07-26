In politicking over Dalits, BJP killed a Dalit politically: Representative of Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (LSTV Screen grab ) Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (LSTV Screen grab )

“If they (BJP) can prove that my statement was anti-Dalit, I am ready to take samadhi in the Ganga. While politicking over Dalit community, they have killed a Dalit like me politically and socially,” Amit Tawre, a representative of Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, from Guna told The Indian Express on Tuesday, a day after he was sacked from the party for the “gangajal” remark that rocked MP Assembly.

While the BJP burned the effigies of Scindia across the state on Monday, accusing him of being anti-Dalit, the Congress responded on Tuesday by burning the effigies of state BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Scindia was scheduled to inaugurate a trauma centre in the district hospital in Ashok Nagar on July 22, but local BJP MLA Gopilal Jatav, a Dalit, inaugurated it a day before. Following this Tawre, Ashok Nagar representative of the Guna MP, said the new facility will be washed using “gangajal” before Scindia inaugurates it again.

“I did not mention anyone’s caste. I felt BJP leaders had indulged in an unconstitutional act that was akin to committing a sin (paap) so I used the symbolism of gangajal. Every common man who believes in Hinduism cleans a place with gangajal before starting an auspicious work. But the BJP does not want a Dalit like me to continue his association with Hinduism,” he said.

“When (Yogi) Adityanath became the chief minister of UP, did he not use Gangajal? Is he also anti-Dalit?,” asked Tawre and added that the day Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, took oath as President, the BJP was bent on proving that a Dalit was anti-Dalit. He said his political career had been destroyed by a false accusation. The ruling party, however, has not targeted Tawre over the matter. Instead, it has claimed Scindia is “anti-Dalit” and said that the trauma centre was indeed washed with gangajal because Jatav inaugurated it before the “Maharaja” — a jibe at Scindia’s association to the erstwhile Gwalior kingdom.

While accusing the BJP of targeting him for a statement he did not make, Scindia has served a legal notice on state BJP chief Chouhan, who is a Lok Sabha member from Khandwa.

