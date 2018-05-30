In Pics: Heavy rain inundates Mangaluru, schools remain closed today

As the Cyclone Mekunu hit coastal parts of Karnataka, heavy downpour lashed Mangaluru and its surrounding areas. Continuous rain since Sunday has inundated low-lying areas and has thrown life out of gear in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
Strong winds also uprooted trees and electrical poles in Mangaluru. The total loss was estimated at Rs 51.37 lakh.
Schools are closed today and fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea. Residents in Mangaluru said that it was an “unforeseen rainfall” and that such a situation was not witnessed in the area in the past few decades.
Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks were the most affected, while rainfall was scarce in Puttur, Sullia, and Belthangady taluks in the district, the sources said.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took stock of the situation on Tuesday and directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the Coast Guard to rescue people if such situation arises.
According to IMD, Karnataka is now witnessing pre-monsoon showers and the exact date of the entry of monsoon would be declared after observing for two or three days.
