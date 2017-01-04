In Patna, Captain Amarinder Singh praises Nitish Kumar for arrangements

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh in Patna Tuesday. PTI Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh in Patna Tuesday. PTI

Punjab Congress president and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday offered prayer at Takht Harmandir Sahib here during the ongoing ‘Prakash Parv’and praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for taking personal interest in making elaborate arrangements for it. Singh, accompanied by party in-charge for Punjab Asha Kumari, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, reached Takht Harmandir Sahib connected with the 10th Guru Govind Singh and paid obeisance.

He later arrived at the tent city at Gandhi Maidan and mingled with devotees who have thronged the place from across the world.

He also served food to devotees at the langar there.

Talking to reporters, Singh praised Nitish Kumar for the arrangements for celebration of the 350th ‘Prakash Parva’ on the birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

“Such congregations are organised in Punjab also by the Akalis, but I have never seen a wonderful and elaborate arrangement like in Patna,” he told reporters.

The Punjab Congress chief later visited the residence of Nitish Kumar and complimented him for taking personal interest in making elaborate arrangements for the Parva.