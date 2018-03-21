In Parliament: Opposition blames govt as logjam enters 12th day

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with Opposition leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with Opposition leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

As ruckus created by members of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh parties on Tuesday disrupted proceedings in Parliament for the 12th straight day, Opposition parties blamed the government for the impasse.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot take up the no-confidence motion against the government since the House was not in order. Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions, with Congress blaming the government for not trying to break the deadlock and the latter responding it was ready for a discussion on any issue.

Minutes before Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid ruckus, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said they want the House to function and debate on three pressing issues as well as the Budget and other legislative business. He made the comments soon after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed the House of the death of 39 missing Indians in Iraq. While most Opposition parties wanted Azad to make the statement, members of DMK, AIADMK and TDP trooped into the Well, raising slogans for constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Azad said 10 opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, SP, BSP, DMK, NCP, CPI and CPM met Tuesday and agreed that the House should function. Three major issues are “irregularities in banks where billions of rupees have been looted”, special category status for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery water management, he said. “No effort has been made by the Government so far to talk to these political leaders to sort out the issue. So, the Government is responsible for the impasse…,” Azad said.

While Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Azad, saying the government is ready for a debate on all issues, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government has since day one stated that it is prepared for any discussion.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had on the very first day said banking issue needs to be discussed and the government agreed. “I don’t find any reason” for disruption, he said. He later adjourned proceedings.

“Parliament is undermined. The government wants to function after bypassing Parliament,” CPI leader D Raja said.

