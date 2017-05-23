In online auction, 31 sand mines get ‘unrealistic’ bids

AS THE government waits to see how many successful bidders of sand mines deposit their security by Tuesday, at least 31 of the 89 mines auctioned have witnessed unrealistic bids. For instance, a tipper truck, carrying 35 tonnes of the commodity, would cost the contractor over Rs 1 lakh, without transportation, manpower and mining charges. A look into the bids recorded by the mining department during e-auction revealed that in at least seven mines, a tipper would cost more than Rs 5 lakh. The maximum price of a tipper after auction turns out to be Rs 10 lakh each in Begowal, Nawanshahr.

The second maximum being in Dupana, Ludhiana, at Rs 9.8 lakh, followed by Rana-I in Fazilka at Rs 9.5 lakh, Braamad Rail in Nawanshahr at Rs 5.8 lakh, Adalatgarh in Pathankot at Rs 5.5 lakh, Elgran in Ropar at Rs 5.5 lakh, Lalewal in Nawanshahr at Rs 5 lakh per tipper truck.

After an e-auction held a few days back, the government claimed to have destroyed a cartel formed by a few players by generating record-breaking revenue of Rs 1,026 crore through the release of 1.3 crore metric tonnes of sand. While the government hopes to generate revenue, uncertainty stares it in the face as it is expected that those with huge bids may not deposit the security, the last date of which is Tuesday, as they would not be able to sell sand at such exorbitant prices and it would end up being an unviable business. The government has already announced that it would re-auction the mines soon without wasting time. Other mines where a tipper would cost the miner for over Rs 1 lakh include Toor in Gurdaspur at Rs 1 lakh, Kaim Cha in Jalandhar at Rs 1 lakh, Sihana in Jalandhar at Rs 3.9 lakh, Rajapur in Ludhiana at Rs 4.8 lakh. Also, each tipper of sand would cost the miner in Sikandarpur, Ludhiana, at Rs 2 lakh each, in Gajju Jagir and Taharpur, both in Pathankot at Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 1.7 lakh, respectively. In Bahrampur and Kakrala in Ropar at Rs 3.2 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh respectively, in Kakrali, Mohali, at Rs 2 lakh each and a tipper would cost the contractor in Bairsal, Nawanshahr, Rs 2.6 lakh each. So, it remains to be seen how many bidders deposit the security money on Tuesday.

