‘In one year, 45 cases of outside interference in rail system’

Railway Board Member Traffic Mohammad Jamshed told reporters that all agencies were looking into every aspect of the derailments. (Representational) Railway Board Member Traffic Mohammad Jamshed told reporters that all agencies were looking into every aspect of the derailments. (Representational)

THE RAILWAY Board on Wednesday said there were 45 clear cases of outside interference in rail system in the past one year in which railways had no control. Not saying that sabotage or “outside interference” was the reason behind specific cases of derailments, Railway Board Member Traffic Mohammad Jamshed told reporters that all agencies were looking into every aspect of the incidents.

“Keeping something on the tracks, removal of fish-plates, agitation etc have been happening at the rate of around two to three every month on which we have no control. Many of them have caused derailments also, like derailment of two goods trains in East Coast Railway and such Maoist-affected areas. All this has been affecting railway operations,” Jamshed told The Indian Express.

Besides, disruptions due to derailments, agitations and other operational reasons like adverse weather conditions have cost railways about Rs 800 crore. “We lost about Rs 700 cr in the freight sector alone due to disruptions. In the passenger segment, the loss is about Rs 100 cr as the punctuality of about 3,500 trains was affected,” he said. Jamshed also highlighted concerted efforts being made by railways to make train operations more safe.