In NIA custody, seven Kashmiri separatists to undergo polygraph test

During in-camera proceedings, district and sessions judge Poonam A Bamba dismissed NIA's plea for an 18-day custody, saying "… the ends of justice would be met by granting 10 days custody to enable NIA to interrogate the accused persons to unearth the complete conspiracy and to confront the accused persons with facts and circumstances of the case."

The seven Kashmiri separatists who were sent to 10-day NIA custody by a special court will be subjected to a polygraph test. This comes two days after a special court granted the separatists 10-day NIA custody for interrogation over alleged terror funding from Pakistan. The seven separatists, including Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s aide, Shahid-ul-Islam, were arrested on Monday. One Zahoor Watali is being questioned in connection with case.

Court sources had told the Indian Express that the investigative agency informed the court that they have recovered incriminating documents such as pictures of AK-47 assault rifle from accused Farooq Ahmad Dar’s possession. Also, an alleged Jamat-ud-Dawah’s letter on to-do lists in Kashmir on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary on July 6 was recovered from their possession, said sources.

