Yogi Adityanath on cow protection: No one should take law into their hands

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people should not take the law into their hands in the name of cow protection. Warning those who defy the law, the CM said his government will not spare anyone involved in criminal activities.

In a recent interview with Zee News channel, Adityanath said, “I feel the government is doing its work and no one should take law in their hand… We want to assure that there would be no action against any innocent person but the state government will not spare any criminal or mafia.”

On the shutdown of illegal slaughter houses, the CM said his government has only followed the directions laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court (SC) and had not been touched the ones which met the norms.

Yogi Adityanath, who recently completed 100 days in office, also spoke on several issues including the triple talaq and Ayodhya dispute.

In his reply to a question on triple talaq, Yogi Adityanth said it would be better if the Muslim community itself finds a solution to the issue. “Triple talaq is a social problem. It would have been better if the Muslim community itself finds a solution. I am happy that Muslim women themselves have come forward. We have created a cell and said that their dignity should be protected and also their self reliance”, Adityanath said.

On the Ayodhya dispute, Yogi suggested that the parties involved in the Ayodhya dispute should try and revolve it.

“(Ayodhya) matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice of India gave some good suggestions. State government is not a party before the top court. I had gone to Ayodhya and said that both sides together should come to some decision… whatever cooperation is required at state level, we will provide,” he said.

