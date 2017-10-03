In MP village, 8 held for beating Dalit to death

The family alleged that the charge of lentil theft was untrue, and accused DSP Vivek Sharma of doing little to arrest the accused despite being told that Ahirwar faced a threat to life. (Representational photo) The family alleged that the charge of lentil theft was untrue, and accused DSP Vivek Sharma of doing little to arrest the accused despite being told that Ahirwar faced a threat to life. (Representational photo)

Eight upper caste men were arrested on Monday, two days after they allegedly beat a Dalit man to death, apparently for lodging a complaint against them at the SC/ST Police Station in Mahukhan village of Guna district in MP.

The deceased, Neelam Ahirwar, 40, had on September 25 filed a police complaint accusing four people — Deenbandhu Sharma, Mithun Sharma, Dharmendra Sharma and Anurag Sharma, all residents of Mahukhan — for hurling caste slurs and profanities at him, as also for intimidating him, on September 18. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the four under IPC Sections 323, 294, 506 and 34, and sections of SC/ST Act.

Ahirwar’s wife Rajabai told the police that her husband was so scared of a reprisal that he did not leave home in the days after he filed the police complaint on September 25. On Saturday, she told the police, several men arrived at their house on motorbikes and beat her husband with rods. When she and her daughter tried to stop them, Rajabai said, they were also beaten up.

He died the same night.

Ahirwar’s family, meanwhile, agreed to cremate the body only after an assurance from the authorities that the guilty people will be punished. The family alleged that the charge of lentil theft was untrue, and accused DSP Vivek Sharma of doing little to arrest the accused despite being told that Ahirwar faced a threat to life.

Sharma said the police had gone to the village for three days but could not apprehend anyone.

Illegal liquor sale: Shivraj Singh Chouhan for death penalty

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that his government government will bring a strict law against the illegal sale of liquor with a provision for death penalty.

“An atmosphere against addiction will be created and the state will be freed of any addiction,’’ the Chief Minister said during an event here.

The Madhya Pradesh government had recently scotched rumours about imposition of a prohibition law in the state. ENS

