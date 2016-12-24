In midst of struggle, Shivaji remained a torchbearer of good governance: PM Narendra Modi at BKC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Saturday as he laid the foundation stone for his memorial on board a hovercraft in the Arabia Sea situated off the Mumbai coast. Speaking in Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai, the prime minister said, “Even in the midst of struggle, Shivaji Maharaj remained a torchbearer of good governance. Shivaji Maharaj was a multifaceted personality. So many aspects of his personality inspire us.”

He added, “I’m grateful to the Maharashtra government that I was given this opportunity to lay the foundation stone for Shivaji memorial.” He said that the strength of Indians will bring about a change in this nation, adding that the country will change for the better and grow. ‘Vikaas’ should be sustainable, and should offer opportunity to the poor to empower themselves, PM Modi said. He regretted that even after 70 years of independence, 18000 villages were forced to live in the 18th century.”

Speaking on demonetisation, PM Modi said that even though the Opposition tried to misguide the people, they stood by him. After 50 days the pain of the innocents will subside and those of the corrupts will increase, he said. The prime minister also warned black money hoarders and asked them to accept the law of the land, adding that this fight against corruption and black money won’t stop till the time the government is victorious.

