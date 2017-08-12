In meeting with Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah invites JD(U) to join NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left, with BJP president Amit Shah. (Source: Twitter/@AmitShah) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left, with BJP president Amit Shah. (Source: Twitter/@AmitShah)

A day after he met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president Amit Shah said that he invited the JD(U) to join the BJP-led NDA at the national level. Taking to Twitter, Shah said he and Kumar held a meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Friday, during which he asked the JD(U) leader to join the ruling government. The invitation comes weeks after Kumar broke ties with the Grand Alliance parties in Bihar and forged an alliance with the BJP.

“Met JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar yesterday at his residence. I invited him to include JD(U) in the NDA fold,” Shah said on Twitter. Amit Shah had met Union ministers and MPs from Bihar on Friday to take stock of the political situation in the state as well as other issues.

Nitish Kumar, who made his first visit to New Delhi since forming an alliance with the BJP on Friday, had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

कल JD(U) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitishKumar जी से अपने निवास पर भेंट हुई। मैंने उन्हें JD(U) को NDA में शामिल होने के लिए आमंत्रित किया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2017

The JD(U) may announce its decision to join the NDA during its national executive meeting scheduled on July 19 in Patna, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s decision has led to cracks within the JD(U), with Rajya Sabha MP and former president Sharad Yadav saying he still believes he is part of the Grand Alliance. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I have no idea but Nitish did have something going on in his mind since the beginning of the formation of the Grand Alliance government. He did not give key portfolios such as personnel and home to senior alliance partner RJD and also had a JD(U) Speaker. The way he supported the NDA government over demonetisation and followed it up with support to the NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind told a lot about what was going on in his mind. I had sensed long back something is cooking between the BJP and Nitish.” Read full interview here.

