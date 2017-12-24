In meeting with home buyers, UP CM Yogi says 40,000 to get possession by Dec 31

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Saturday inspected the new Botanical Garden Metro station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav UP CM Yogi Adityanath Saturday inspected the new Botanical Garden Metro station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

Two days before the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the Metro’s Magenta Line, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday inspected the new Botanical Garden Metro station in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Calling the PM’s visit a sign of progress for the region, Adityanath maintained that Noida and Greater Noida were “mirrors of UP’s development”.

The CM’s visit to the district also saw consultations with home investors and builders. Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said around 40,000 flats will be handed over to home investors by the end of the month, while another 40,000 will be given in the next three months.

“All three authorities have clearly been told that each builder will be audited, following which they should ascertain which builder can provide homes to buyers at a scheduled time. Second, authorities must see which buildings are to be given (to) co-developers. Third, if one still feels that justice is not being done to home buyers, all options for taking measures will be readied. The government and authorities cannot do anything about cases which are in court… but for those not in court, their issues will be looked into,” he said.

Adityanath’s visit took place despite a “jinx” which has prevented former UP CMs from visiting the district, as most believe that those visiting the area will not be elected in the next polls. While former CM Akhilesh Yadav kept away during his tenure, Mayawati held a public meeting in the area in 2011 and lost the 2012 assembly polls.

“The PM is coming to inaugurate the new Metro section. His presence at a place alone is considered a sign of progress for that region. From the perspective of Noida and Greater Noida, the PM’s visit is very important,” he said.

