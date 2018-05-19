In Meerut, power utility ropes in maulvis to wean people from illegal connections

“Ramzan ke dauran aapko nirbadh bijli sunischit ki jayegi lekin is dauran aapko majid me roje tabhi lagenge jab aap log bijli ka bill samay se jama karenge aur in dino katia connection se door rahenge (You will get uninterrupted power supply throughout the holy month of Ramzan and all faults will immediately be repaired, provided you pay your electricity bills in time and also refrain from the illegal connections at least during holy days of Ramzan).” This is an announcement that vehicles of the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) will blare from loudspeakers in Division-3, a Muslim-dominated area in Meerut from Saturday.

Along with this, the company has also sought maulvis’ help to ensure timely payment of dues and weaning people away from taking illegal connections. In return, the company says it will put on hold its drive against illegal connections. The public utility, the highest earner for the ailing Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), has been suffering losses to the tune of 40 per cent under the zone.

“We have convinced the maulvis to appeal to worshippers after Ramzan prayers to refrain from going for illegal connections at least during the the holy days. We have decided to put on hold our ongoing campaign against katia connections during these days. We will also make announcements from our vehicles and also distribute pamphlets to dissuade people from opting for an illegal power line,” said Sanjay Sharna, Executive Engineer, Division-3, which covers Gola Kuan, Nicha Sadiqnagar and Jakir Colony.

The PVVNL expects their request to Muslim clerics to take shape soon. “I had gone for namaz at the mosque in Hapur Road last evening but the cleric did not say anything about electricity bills but yes, I have heard that they have been told to do so after the prayers during Ramzan,” said Julfikar Nasim, a resident of Hashimpura on Hapur Road.

The public utility’s move comes after the state government’s Sarvada scheme last year. Under it, for almost two months, the government offered a chance to people to regularise their connections without any penalty. Executive Engineer Sharma, meanwhile, said the PVVNL’s drive against illegal connections in his area saw as many as 100 FIRs this month alone and more than three dozen people were sent to jail for power theft.

