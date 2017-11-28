In maiden trip to Bengal, President Kovind seeks state’s support to create a better India by 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind acknowledged Bengal’s importance for the success of the Centre’s ambitious Act East policy (Express photo) President Ram Nath Kovind acknowledged Bengal’s importance for the success of the Centre’s ambitious Act East policy (Express photo)

In his maiden trip to West Bengal as President, Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday sought the state’s support to create a better India by 2022 and acknowledged its importance for the success of the Centre’s ambitious Act East policy.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitated the President at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and the event was graced by a large number of dignitaries and officials, including Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

“In 2022, India will be celebrating 75 years of independence. This will be an occasion to reach certain developmental milestones for our people and to create a better India. For this, we need to invoke the same idealism and fervour that contributed to our freedom movement. Bengal was one of the leaders of our freedom movement. It must lead this effort for a better India by 2022,” Kovind said.

The President, who just completed a three-day tour of the North-east, said Bengal was one of the foremost industrial and manufacturing centres in the country and the state must embrace the latest technology to realise its potential. “Bengal has a great history but it is for each one of us to ensure that Bengal also has a great future. The state was one of our first industrial and manufacturing centres in our country. Its economy must sing again in this age of digital and robotic technology. Its green fields and hard-working farmers must embrace the latest agricultural knowledge to allow them to realise their potential,” the former Bihar governor said.

The President said the people of Bengal were crucial for the Centre’s Act Est policy to succeed. “The government has embarked on an ambitious Act East policy…this involves improving connectivity and taking economic initiatives. This will be of mutual benefit to our eastern and north-eastern states as well as for our neighbouring countries. The people of Bengal are crucial to this programme,” the Kovind said.

Bengal was praised by FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the warm hospitality during the recently concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup and the issue also found a mention in the President’s address. Kovind lauded the Mamata Banerjee government for “playing the perfect host” to the U-17 World Cup. The President also said he was “touched by the state’s reception” and “promised” to visit West Bengal again.

