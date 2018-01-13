In Maharashtra, Arvind Kejriwal trains guns at BJP

Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP government in the state had done nothing for farmers. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP government in the state had done nothing for farmers. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

In a bid to revive the party in Maharashtra with an eye on next year’s Lok Sabha polls, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday addressed a gathering and sought blessings of Jijabai, mother of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, at her birthplace in Sindhkhed Raja, Buldhana, on her birth anniversary.

Hitting out at the BJP-led state and central government, he said, “The BJP is a party of traitors. Pakistan has been trying to create unrest in India for 70 years but was unsuccessful. BJP government has done this by creating division among communities.”

The local administration had initially refused permission for the rally, citing law and order concerns, but allowed it a few days ahead of the scheduled date.“The BJP would destroy the country by creating rifts among communities. A BJP leader recently told me that his party would once again come to power by ensuring riots before the elections,” Kejriwal alleged.

He also said that his party condemns the violence at Bhima Koregaon. “The BJP-RSS used to create tension among religious communities. Now, they are doing the same between communities and different castes,” he alleged, adding that the BJP believes in the “divide and rule” policy to grab power.

He said the BJP government was not bothered about farmers, and that there has been an increase in farmer suicides in the state. “They are doing nothing for farmers. We have to launch a protest to demand implementing of the Swaminathan Report,” he said, adding that his government had compensated farmers after rain destroyed crops.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App