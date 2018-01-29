In Madhya Pradesh village, Dalits prevented from chanting ‘Jai Bhim’

Ujjain Police are looking for six persons who allegedly prevented a group of Dalit villagers from chanting “Jai Bhim”, a greeting used by followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, at Bodani village near Narvar town on Friday.

In a complaint filed with SC/ST Police Station, one Ashok Ambaram Sonvania alleged that a group of Dalits who had gathered to chalk out a programme on Saint Ravidas Jayanti on January 3 were asked not to chant Jai Bhim.

When the Dalits did not yield, the villagers attacked them with bricks causing injuries to two persons, the complaint alleged. The SC/ST Police Station lodged a case under IPC sections related to causing hurt, criminal intimidation and hurling obscenities and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against six persons.

DSP (SC/ST) Arvind Tambe said he went to the village to record statements but the accused are at large.

