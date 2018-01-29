In Madhya Pradesh village, Dalits prevented from chanting ‘Jai Bhim’

Latest News
In a complaint filed with SC/ST Police Station, one Ashok Ambaram Sonvania alleged that a group of Dalits who had gathered to chalk out a programme on Saint Ravidas Jayanti on January 3 were asked not to chant Jai Bhim.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: January 29, 2018 2:05 am
Ujjain Police are looking for six persons who allegedly prevented a group of Dalit villagers from chanting “Jai Bhim”, a greeting used by followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, at Bodani village near Narvar town on Friday.

When the Dalits did not yield, the villagers attacked them with bricks causing injuries to two persons, the complaint alleged. The SC/ST Police Station lodged a case under IPC sections related to causing hurt, criminal intimidation and hurling obscenities and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against six persons.

DSP (SC/ST) Arvind Tambe said he went to the village to record statements but the accused are at large.

