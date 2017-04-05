In Madhya Pradesh, protests go on against liquor

Over the last four days, protesters have damaged shops, blocked traffic and in at least one case beaten up an owner. Over the last four days, protesters have damaged shops, blocked traffic and in at least one case beaten up an owner.

AS protests against liquor shops, led primarily by women, continued across Madhya Pradesh, some leaders from the ruling BJP asked the state government to declare prohibition in the state. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya said, “We may think of Prohibition next year if people continue their protests.’’ The Supreme Court order barring sale of liquor near highways, coupled with the state government’s own ban on liquor shops within 500 meters of the Narmada, have necessitated relocation of nearly 1500 shops. But many owners say they are finding it difficult to choose a new location due to the continuing protests.

Over the last four days, protesters have damaged shops, blocked traffic and in at least one case beaten up an owner. The protests have become a law and order issue in Raisen, Chhatarpur, Satna, Mandsaur, Dewas, Narsighpur, Morena, Rewa and Vidisha, among other towns and districts. The Finance Minister said collectors have been told to ensure that the shops are shifted to locations that cause least inconvenience to the people.

Rural Development Minister Gopal Bhargava’s son Abhishek, an office-bearer in BJP’s youth wing, criticised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for failing to take a call on imposing prohibition. “Your indecision on such a big issue is surprising,” Abhishek posted on Facebook.

Announcing formation of anti-liquor squads with the help of women and the youth, Abhishek said his campaign for prohibition will begin after Navratri.

The minister, however, said his son is free to comment on social media but it is neither his nor the state government’s view to impose prohibition. “It (Prohibition) will cost us revenue, and, besides, illicit liquor dens will proliferate,” he said.

MP has not issued licence for new liquor outlets since 2010. It has banned new distilleries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now