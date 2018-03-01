In MP election year, Congress wins two bypolls; BJP solace in margin

Congress workers celebrate the party’s victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli state assembly bypolls in Bhopal on Wednesday. PTI Congress workers celebrate the party’s victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli state assembly bypolls in Bhopal on Wednesday. PTI

Months before Madhya Pradesh goes to the Assembly polls, the Congress got a shot in the arm on Wednesday as the party retained high-stakes Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies in byelections. The ruling BJP had drafted nearly the entire Cabinet, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to campaign in the two Assembly segments, which are part of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Lok Sabha constituency, Guna.

The ruling party was forced to find solace in the fact it managed to reduce the Congress candidates’ margins of victory in both constituencies. Conceding defeat, BJP chief Nandkumar Chouhan said the party increased its vote share in traditional Congress bastions.

At Mungaoli, in Ashoknagar district of MP, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh got 70,808 votes and defeated BJP’s Baisahab Yadav by 2,123 votes. The party’s margin of victory in 2013 state elections was 20,765 votes. With no other major political party in the fray, 2,253 voters opted for NOTA, more than the victory margin, in Mungaoli. The BSP candidate had received 12,081 votes in 2013.

The Congress won Kolaras, in Shivpuri district, by 8,083 votes – down from 24,953 in 2013. The BSP candidate had received a massive 23,920 votes in 2013. Congress’s Mahendra Yadav received 82,515 votes to defeat BJP’s Devendra Singh (74,432 votes). Unlike Mungaoli, counting for Kolaras went on till late in the evening.

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which had received a significant chunk of votes in both constituencies in the 2013 elections, did not field any candidate in the bypolls, which were watched keenly by the Election Commission after allegations and counter-allegations from both sides.

Chief Minister Chouhan, who was let off with a light rap for violating the model code of conduct during the campaign phase, had given an indication over the last few days that he was bracing for defeat. He reasoned that both Mungaoli and Kolaras had been Congress strongholds that the BJP could not breach even when other factors appeared favourable. Countering this, the Congress said the BJP had won Mungaoli in 2008 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Scindia, the Congress party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha, had campaigned extensively in both segments, projecting the by-election as a direct contest between Chouhan and him. On several occasions last year, the Lok Sabha MP from Guna had suggested that the Congress should project a chief ministerial face before the Assembly elections. He had argued that it helps voters make up their mind about their leader.

The Congress high command has avoided taking a call on the demand, fearing projecting a candidate might force other potential contenders in the faction-ridden state unit into inaction. A bigger margin of victory would have bolstered Scindia’s case, some insiders said.

The BJP had made Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Jyotiraditya’s aunt, the party’s in-charge of campaigning in Kolaras. The Madhya Pradesh minister was censured by the Election Commission in response to a complaint accusing her of intimidating voters. In a video, she was seen telling voters that they would be deprived of benefits of government schemes if they choose to vote for the Congress.

After the results were announced, some supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the Congress headquarters with his cutouts, shouting slogans such as “Ab Ki baar Scindia ki sarkar”. Similar slogans were seen plastered on some walls in Mungaoli.

Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, seen as being close to Jyotiraditya Scindia, said the demand for his projection as chief ministerial candidate is a reflection of people’s feelings. He said although the party high command has to take a decision, there is no doubt that Scindia has put in a lot of hard work in the bypolls.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh said there is no tradition in the party to project a chief ministerial face. The party will contest the Assembly elections under the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said.

The bypolls were necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MLAs Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras) and Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli).

