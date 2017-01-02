In Lucknow, PM targets rivals: Busy with son, family, money

Lucknow : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the BJP Parivartan Rally in Lucknow on Monday. PTI Photo Lucknow : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the BJP Parivartan Rally in Lucknow on Monday. PTI Photo

Urging Uttar Pradesh voters to rise above caste considerations in the assembly elections due early this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday took a swipe at rival SP, Congress and BSP, saying one party was trying to save a family, the second to establish a son and the third its money. He said the preoccupation of these parties cannot usher in development.

Addressing a huge rally in Lucknow, Modi said it was not just the BJP but UP’s development that had been “exiled” for 14 years and the situation would change soon. “People of the state have already seen politics of caste and family… For once, rise above caste and vote only for development in the elections and see whether UP changes or not,” he said.

“Have you ever seen the SP and BSP together. If SP says it is sunrise, the BSP will say it is sunset. After so many years, both have come together on an issue and are saying ‘Modi ko badlo’ (change Modi), ‘Modi ko hatao’ (remove Modi) but Modi is saying change your notes, remove black money,” he said.

Targeting the Congress, the Prime Minister said: “There are some parties which are nowhere in the picture. There is one party which has been trying in vain for the last 15 years to establish the son.” Referring to the BSP whose accounts have come under the scanner for alleged huge deposits after the demonetisation announcement, he said: “There is another party whose worry is where to keep money. It is looking for banks far and wide.”

“There is this third party which is using all its strength to focus on the family’s fate,” he said referring to the tussle for power in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family.

People of UP have to decide if a party whose leaders are busy saving their money will be able to save UP. Or the party which is completely occupied in family (infighting) will be able to save UP. Somebody has to save money, somebody has to save family but it is only us who are here to save UP,” he said.

Starting his speech by praising former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, Modi said he will be very satisfied to see the people’s response here.

Invoking Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Prime Minister claimed that some people were troubled when his government launched the BHIM mobile app named after Babasaheb. “Will politics stoop so low… we launched BHIM mobile app a couple of days ago and named it after Bhimrao Ambedkar who was an expert in economy… if it has been named Bhim, why is it troubling some people.”

— With PTI