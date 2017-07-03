In Lucknow, ‘gangrape victim’ alleges acid attack

The incident took place in the woman’s hostel in Aliganj area of Lucknow. (Source: Google Maps) The incident took place in the woman’s hostel in Aliganj area of Lucknow. (Source: Google Maps)

A woman in Lucknow has alleged that acid was thrown on her on Saturday night when she was in a hostel in the Aliganj area of the city. The alleged victim, in her 30s, had earlier said she had been forced to drink acid on a train from Rae Bareli but the charge could not be established by the Government Railway Police.

About Saturday night’s incident, Jai Narain Singh, the inspector-general of the Lucknow range, said she had not named anyone but two persons from Rae Bareli whom she had named after the March attack had been taken into custody. He said the woman had injury marks on the right side of her face.

The woman is being treated at King George’s Medical University and was said to be out of danger. The woman is an alleged gang rape survivor and was attacked with acid in the state capital for the fourth time in eight years, police said Sunday.

This was allegedly the fifth time she was targeted, police said. She had allegedly been stabbed in 2012.The woman has security for her protection.The police said no FIR has been registered and they are waiting for a complaint from the victim’s family.

“There was a guard and some girls, who were there on the roof, when the incident took place but none of them saw anyone. This is an unfortunate incident. Police are looking into the matter and have also detained those involved in the previous incident,” state Women’s Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said.

“Be it the hostel warden or the girls, no one saw the attacker or anyone fleeing. We are trying to take the victim’s statement,” a police officer said. The constable deployed for her protection said he did not see anyone running away from the spot. “When I heard a voice, I ran towards the hostel, but I did not find anyone,” constable Sandeep said.

