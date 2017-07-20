In LS, BJP’s Girri opposes trifurcation of MCDs

File Photo File Photo

Contending that the capital was suffering due to three separate municipal corporations, and specifically his constituency bears the brunt of it, BJP MP from East Delhi, Maheish Girri, has demanded reunification of the three civic bodies. Girri raised the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, and said that while MCDs cleaned the sewers before the monsoon, the ones maintained by the Delhi government remained unclean. This, he alleged, resulted in flooding in several areas.

“Delhi is on the path of destruction. The MCDs clean the gutters, but main nallas are not cleared,” he said, demanding imposition of President’s Rule on the issue. “In every city, the corporations are unified, but in Delhi, due to political interests, these have been split. The revenue sharing is also not done well,” he told The Indian Express.

Specifically, Girri said the East body was largely unorganised, and has a lot of unauthorised areas. “There are no funds and MCD workers are constantly on strike because of this. The monsoons also bring with it diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, which will spread if drains are not cleaned properly,” he said.

