In Lok Sabha, Sena MP takes on govt, gets Opposition support

THE BLOW-HOT, blow-cold relationship between the two NDA partners took centre stage in Lok Sabha on Monday as the Shiv Sena attacked the BJP-led Central government over issues ranging from demonetisation, the Ram temple construction and “dictatorial attitude”.

Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul said Sena founder Bal Thackeray had stopped then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee from sacking then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi after the 2002 riots. “Had Balasaheb not stopped Vajpayeeji then, and had Modiji not been the chief minister, who knows…may be he would not have become the Prime Minister today,” Adsul said as members from Opposition parties thumped desks.

Adsul was participating in the motion of thanks to the President’s speech.

Adsul said the BJP had said all along that it is younger brother to Sena in Maharashtra, but has been behaving like the elder brother after winning more seats in the last Assembly elections. “If the younger brother has four children and the elder has only two, does the younger brother become elder,” he asked.

Referring to demonetisation, he said the Sena initially supported the decision but later found that the Centre did not have a proper plan of action to replace banned currency.

Opposition MPs, mainly from the Congress, tore into several government initiatives and said that the NDA was belittling the work done in the last 60 years. The claim over who made “sacrifices” for the country’s independence also led to a clash between BJP and Congress members.

Taking objection to BJP’s attempts to portray that development was taking place only under the Modi government, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the government can even go on to claim that green and white revolutions took place under it. “When people were facing hunger, it was Congress which gave them food,” he said. “It was done by Indira Gandhi,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi added.