In Lok Sabha, CPM, BJP continue war of words over Kerala violence

The issue of political violence in Kerala between BJP and Left members continued to take centrestage in Lok Sabha Thursday as MPs from the two sides engaged in a shouting match. The matter had come up in Lok Sabha Wednesday too, with the BJP attacking the Left. On Thursday, the CPM hit back. P Karunakaran raised the issue soon after zero hour began; the uproar that followed led to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the House for 10 minutes.

Karunakaran, supported by other Left MPs, objected to some BJP members having called Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the party “terrorists” the previous day. “As per rules, the BJP MPs cannot name or attack those who are not present in the House and are not in a position to defend themselves,” he said even as the Treasury benches erupted in protest.

When the House met again, Speaker Mahajan did not allow him to raise the issue again, saying whatever he had said had gone on record. Following that, Left MPs trooped into the well and Mohammad Salim was heard asking the chair not to “succumb to pressure tactics” of the ruling party members. Mahajan later allowed Karunakaran to speak again.

He said the Kerala chief minister has been holding meetings with members of the RSS, the Left and other stake holders to end violence and said many Left workers have been also been killed over the years. “Yechury was also attacked,” he said.

