In Lok Sabha, AIADMK raises death of TN fishermen killed in firing by Sri Lankan Navy

Raising the issue of the alleged killing of the Tamil fisherman by Sri Lankan navy during the Budget Session in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the AIADMK urged the Centre to take action with regards to the situation and make sure that such incidents don’t repeat.

“It is high time India intervene and protect its citizens, and see to it that such incidents don’t repeat,” AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said in Lok Sabha.

Several AIADMK members wanted to raise the issue of Sri Lankan Navy firing at Tamil fishermen early on during the day. They raised slogans and trooped into the Well of the House. But Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that they could raise the issue during Zero Hour.On Monday, a 22-year-old Tamil fisherman was shot dead allegedly by Lankan Navy personnel while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet.

The death of the fisherman sparked protests from the community who demanded an assurance by the Centre on protecting their livelihood.

The Sri Lankan government had on Wednesday said an initial probe report has ruled out its navy’s involvement in the killing of the fisherman.

On Thursday, the protesters demanded that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visit them and assure that they would not be attacked by Sri Lankan naval men while fishing in their traditional areas in the Palk Strait. Local fishermen association leaders said they would boycott fishing till Swaraj visited Rameswaram and extended the assurance.

