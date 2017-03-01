In line with Jayalalithaa’s social schemes, Panneerselvam launches ‘Amma Kalviyagam’ for students

Finance minister O Panneerselvam with J. Jayalalitha (Express Photo) Finance minister O Panneerselvam with J. Jayalalitha (Express Photo)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Wednesday launched a portal which will be a “hub of elearning, interaction, opportunity, and connection.” The “ammakalviyagam.in”, named after late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was launched by Panneerselvam as part of her 69th birth anniversary celebrations. Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed as “Amma” (Mother) by her supporters.

“AMMA KALVIYAGAM is a hub of learning, interaction, opportunity, and connection. It is a platform for learners, experts, academic and industry professionals, and recruiters to meet, gain and provide skills, and discover and hone talent,” a release from the Panneerselvam camp said.

The portal, which will help students assistance from reputed teachers free of cost at the convenience of their homes, was an initiative in line with Jayalalithaa’s ‘VISION TN 2023’, where she had set goals for development in various sectors including Education, it said.

“The VISION TN 2023 targets at transforming the state into an innovation hub and knowledge capital of India by the year 2023 by providing quality education and on due emphasis on skill development amongst others,” the release said.

Launching the initiative in Chennai, Panneerselvam said it was Jayalalithaa’s desire that “youth of the state should never be deprived of education and should have the best possible resources to empower them with the best of knowledge” and pointed out at her popular free laptop for students scheme.

“With the launch of this new initiative we have taken the first step towards fulfilling Amma’s dreams to empower the youth of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The initiative was based on Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) model.