In letter to Supreme Court judges, Kalikho Pul’s wife seeks nod for FIR

Peoples paying last respect at the coffin of Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pulon in Itanagar. (File Photo) Peoples paying last respect at the coffin of Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pulon in Itanagar. (File Photo)

THE FIRST wife of former Arunachal Pradesh CM, late Kalikho Pul, has written again to three senior judges of Supreme Court and sought their consent for an FIR into graft charges against top figures from judiciary, the legal fraternity, and politics. In her letter to Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and M B Lokur, Dangwimsai Pul referred to a note attributed to Pul and sought a sanction to get an FIR lodged. The letter was received by Supreme Court’s registry Monday.

Pul had allegedly hanged himself in August last year. In her letter, Dangwimsai has asserted that the note’s authenticity was proved by the fact that it was found next to Pul’s body. “The inquest report acknowledges that the Additional District Magistrate had seized such documents at the place of occurrence of suicide,” the letter said.

