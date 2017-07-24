In letter to Sonia, Vaghela says quitting Congress with a heavy heart

Shankersinh Vaghela (Source: PTI Photo) Shankersinh Vaghela (Source: PTI Photo)

Two days after he announced his decision to quit the Congress, Shankersinh Vaghela on Saturday released the resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In the three-page letter, dated July 22, Vaghela wrote that he was quitting the Congress “with a heavy heart”.

“I told all those leaders and state leaders and some other senior colleagues in the matter that I will resign from the party and (am) not joining BJP. I feel sorry for this decision taken with a heavy heart,” the letter stated. He wrote that besides resigning from the post of Congress Legislature Party leader, he felt morally bound to resign as MLA of Kapadwanj, adding that he would submit his resignation to the Speaker as per the statutory provision.

Alleging that the party did not respond positively to the proposals he had made to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders like Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot, Vaghela wrote that he strongly felt that he “would not remain in party at the cost of my dignity and self-respect”. Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday announced that Mohan Rathwa has been given the charge of Congress Legislature Party. The 68-year-old is MLA from Chota Udepur constituency.

