In letter to Rajnath, Prabhu cited 6 recent mishaps

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo) Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo)

In his letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday calling for a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the recent spate of train accidents, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu listed six incidents of “possibility of criminal interference by outsiders”.

Watch what else is in the news

Prabhu mentioned the Hirakhand Express derailment in Andhra Pradesh, derailment of two goods trains earlier this month on the East Coast Railway’s Koraput-Kirandul section, the instance of “cooker bomb” at Ghorasahan station, discovery of deep cuts on tracks near Kalyanpur-Mandhana stations near Kanpur on January 1, and the obstruction placed on tracks on a rail bridge between Barauni-Samastipur stations on Monday.

“The above mentioned incidents need immediate serious attention,” Prabhu wrote. Prabhu mentioned the derailment in Kanpur, involving the Indore Patna Express which killed around 150 people, as “Bihar police unearthed a conspiracy to train some persons in the country to tamper with railway tracks to cause train derailments and (their) possible involvement in the accident near Kanpur on 22.11.2016.”

Railways has not officially stated that it suspects the Kanpur accident to be an act of sabotage. The NIA probe indicates that those arrested by Bihar police with suspected “ISI links” do not have credible information about the derailments in Kanpur.

Thanks to the complex nature of the Kanpur accident, sources said, Commissioner of Railway Safety is taking his time to submit a preliminary report indicating a clear cause. The report was supposed to be submitted by December end.

“While Railways would do everything possible on aspects under their control, possible criminal interference with railway track and trains is a cause of serious concern,” Prabhu said in his letter to Rajnath.