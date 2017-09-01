Constitution facing ‘grave threats’ from forces of ‘religious hyper nationalism’: Admiral Ramdas to President Kovind

File photo of Admiral Ramdas File photo of Admiral Ramdas

In an open letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, former Navy chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas stated that the country’s constitution “faces grave threats” from the forces of “religious hyper nationalism” who could “endanger the fundamental constitutional provisions and promises of a tolerant nation”. He also insisted that the increased intolerance at all levels would bring no credit to the country’s proud heritage and tradition.

“Although the country has achieved a lot and made progress in certain areas, in many others we have remained backward, and stuck in our age old blind beliefs, regressive social mores, and in recent times have allowed the forces of religious hyper nationalism to endanger the fundamental constitutional provisions and promises of a tolerant, equitable nation where there would be dignity for all and freedom of thought, speech and expression. I fear our Constitution is under attack and faces grave threats from the forces that have been let loose,” wrote Admiral Ramdas (retd) in his four-page letter.

“The increased intolerance at all levels, the shocking assault and treatment of our minority communities – especially Muslims, the growing tendency to take the law into their own hands by lynch mobs and Gau Rakshaks – and the continuing impunity with which your own community, Dalits, as also OBCs, Adivasis and women, are targets of physical, sexual and verbal abuse and attacks brings no credit to our proud heritage and tradition,” Ramdas said.

The “monster of religious intolerance” is causing permanent damage to the plural, syncretic and secular democracy, claimed Ramdas, while pointing out that attempts have been increasingly made to use the “allegations of sedition and label people as anti-national merely for expressing dissent” or a point of view different from the mainstream.

Citing that India has always followed the path of non violence and tolerance, Admiral Ramdas urged the President to “steer this nation away from the narrow path of violent hyper nationalism towards the concept of Dharma.” He also referred the case of Mohammed Akhlaq, who was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly consuming cow meat.

“We are inhabiting an India where there is growing discrimination, and also growing alienation of our youth and unrest in the temples of learning – our universities. There is also growing fear and insecurity. And given that our comrades in the armed forces – our sailors, airmen and jawans – come from villages and towns across the country – they cannot but be affected deeply by what they are seeing around them. Their morale and self esteem is constantly under threat. How does a sergeant in the Air Force feel when his own father, Mohammed Akhlaq is made a target of utterly irrational mob behavior and killed – merely on the suspicion of keeping beef in their home?,” he concluded.

Ramdas, who was the chief of naval staff between 1990-93, was the recipient of Magsaysay Award for Peace.

