In letter to PM, RSS body slams agriculture ministry, asks ‘why wasn’t govt affidavit given to HC’

Having repeatedly targeted the Union Health Ministry and Niti Aayog over their “failure” to protect the interests of people, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the Agriculture Ministry for not placing the Centre’s affidavit before the Delhi High Court in an ongoing case.

The case between Monsanto Technology & others vs Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd & others deals with the rights of Indian farmers over seeds as the affidavit contained the government’s stand on the Indian Patent Act and Protection of Plant Varieties & Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001.

“It is a big failure of the agriculture ministry. We hope the government will take corrective steps,” Manch co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan told The Indian Express. The ministry was expected to submit the affidavit in June. ENS

