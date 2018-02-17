In letter to Arun Jaitley: Mamata Banerjee asks Centre to learn from Rs 11,000-crore PNB scam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

In her second letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Centre to take lessons from the over Rs 11,000-crore fraudulent transactions in one of Punjab National Bank’s branches on Mumbai and withdraw the proposed FRDI Bill. The chief minister reiterated that she would continue to oppose the Bill as it goes against the interests of the common people.

The letter, sent to Jaitley on Thursday, read, “My government remains committed to the cause of the common men and women of our country and will continue to strongly oppose this bill as it is against the interest of the common depositors. In fact, my conviction has now been vindicated by the recent incident of massive banking fraud over Rs 11,000 crore. Where is then the accountability of banks which is expected to protect the interest of the common depositors? This development has raised doubt in the minds of the common people about safety of their deposits in the banking system. I would therefore request the government of India to take a lesson from this. I would also like to reiterate my earlier request to the government of India to withdraw this bill forthwith.”

The state government shared the letter with reporters on Friday. Mamata had earlier announced that her party would organise a nationwide movement if the FRDI Bill was not scrapped. In the letter, the CM also said the real intent of the Bill is to “bail out one section of the vested interest who have siphoned off the loans given to them by the banking institutions”.

“I am simply unable to accept the argument that the ostensible purpose of the bill is to protect the interest of the depositors. To the contrary, the bill is meant to do just the reverse. The bill proposes to introduce a draconic provision of bail-in which has the potential of endangering the hard-earned deposits of the public. It is amply clear that the real intent of the bill is to bail-out one section of the vested interest, who have siphoned off the loans given to them by the banking institutions, rather than protect the interest of depositors,” she wrote.

