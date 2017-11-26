In Kurukshetra, President Kovind quotes Gita to highlight Haryana’s dilemma on daughters

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurates International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) President Ram Nath Kovind, along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, inaugurates International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Citing lessons from Gita which “can offer a spiritual way out of confusion”, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday highlighted the “dilemma” over customs in Haryana where women cannot lift their veils but still some of them have gone on to bring glory to the state and country at international level. Giving example Miss World Manushi Chhillar, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Phogat sisters Geeta, Babita and Vinesh, astronaut Kalpana Chawla, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and actress Prineeti Chopra, the President said, “…In Betiyon ki kahani Gita se judi hui hai (the story of these daughters is connected with Gita).”

He was speaking after inaugurating an international seminar on Gita organised as a part of the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. “I have given examples of these daughters because they all are examples of ‘Gita’s Karamyog’… What would have been there in the minds of their parents when (they thought) their daughters would go to space or fashion competition. These daughters have achieved (all this) in a state where our sisters can not even open the veil. When the question to break these customs comes, a dilemma arises. They have crossed these dilemmas. It is also said there was a dilemma during the battle of Mahabharta. That battle took place because of the dilemma,” said the President.

The President said Gita can offer a spiritual way out for the today’s youth who is caught in the vortex of insecurity, tension and confusion. He told a story of a villager who was confused because of contrary options offered by another villagers but came out of the dilemma because of teachings of the Gita. “The eternal message of Gita transcends the barriers of age and time and the boundaries of countries. All people should celebrate Gita Mahotsav every day in their mind as well as at their homes. This International Gita Mahotsav is a celebration of the moral, spiritual and cultural renaissance not only in Haryana and the country, but in the entire world,” Kovind said.

While congratulating Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet for making Gita Mahotsav an international event, the President said since he himself belonged to the land of Sri Krishna, he immediately confirmed his participation in the Mahotsav when the CM invited him in the first week of August. Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the “eradication of menace of corruption could be made possible only with the help of Bhagwat Gita which is more relevant in the 21st century”.

The Governors of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were also present on this occasion.

