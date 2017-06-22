In Kolkata jail, Karnan develops chest pain

Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan at the airport in Chennai while he was being taken to Kolkata by a team of West Bengal Police on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan at the airport in Chennai while he was being taken to Kolkata by a team of West Bengal Police on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan, who was arrested on Tuesday night, was brought from Coimbatore to Kolkata Wednesday and sent to Presidency Jail around 3pm.

Karnan complained of chest pain after reaching the jail and was taken to SSKM Hospital for tests. He was released from SSKM around 10 pm and taken back to the jail hospital.

After Karnan was brought back to Kolkata, he spent a long time in the office of the jail superintendent.

According to sources, he could be placed on a bed beside Gautam Kundu — the kingpin of the Rose Valley funds mobilisation scam. Jail authorities allowed a special warder to take care of Karnan, apart from the two warders already on duty at the ward.

Doctors had ordered a special diet, which includes fish, meat, fruits, honey, bread, butter, eggs and fruits for him. In the jail hospital, food is prepared separately according to the needs of each inmate. Security has been heightened inside the jail premises after his arrival, including outside the hospital.

The jail hospital is considered the most safe and comfortable place behind bars.

Karnan, who was a sitting judge of Calcutta High Court, had been in confrontation with Supreme Court judges after he levelled allegations of corruption against them.

Karnan has been in hiding since May 9, when a seven-judge bench of the apex court ordered the director-general of West Bengal police to take him to custody. All formalities, including Karnan’s medical check up, were completed inside the airport premises when he landed in Kolkata. A medical team and police officers had reached the airport much before Karnan landed.

Karnan, while stepping out of the airport, looked calm kept smiling at the crowd. The team was received by Bidhannagar police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh and other senior police officials.

Karnan was arrested from a guest house S.R.Garden in Coimbatore. He had taken shelter in the first floor of the house.

“ We had source information that he was taking shelter there. He was arrested as per the court’s order”, added another official.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea.

Stating that the then Calcutta High Court Judge had “committed contempt of court”, the Supreme Court in May sentenced him to jail for six months.

This was the first time a sitting high court judge was given a sentence on charges of contempt. He is a retired judge now.

The seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar had also barred the media from publishing or reporting the orders passed by Karnan while he was sitting in his Kolkata home. “We are of the unanimous opinion that Justice C S Karnan has committed contempt of this court, of the judiciary and also the judicial process,” said CJI Khehar.

