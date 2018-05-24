In Kerala’s Thuruthi, the Gods are on strike against a highway

On Wednesday, around 80 theyyam artists joined a human chain organised in protest against the expansion of the highway. (Express photo by Roopesh Kumar) On Wednesday, around 80 theyyam artists joined a human chain organised in protest against the expansion of the highway. (Express photo by Roopesh Kumar)

Protests against the expansion of a national highway in the Thuruthi area of Kannur district now has the support of theyyam artists from the region, who fear it will also hurt local art forms.

As large portions of residential land in Thuruthi are set to be acquired for the highway, local residents say popular theyyam forms could also be displaced. On Wednesday, around 80 theyyam artists joined a human chain organised in protest against the expansion of the highway.

The theyyam is a ritual art form that is centred around the ‘kavu’ (sacred grove) culture in the northern Malabar region. One of the most prominent theyyam forms performed in Thuruthi is the Pottan theyyam, which is performed by men from the Dalit Pulaya community. The theyyam is seen as a form of God, and is an integral part of the socio-cultural life of Thuruthi and the larger Malabar region.

“Most of the Pulaya theyyam artists from Kannur and Kasaragod districts must have performed at least once in Thuruthi. If the land of Thuruthi gets acquired in the name of expanding the National Highway, what is also lost is a significant abode of different theyyam forms in the region,” K. Harish, president of North Malabar Pulayar Ritual Art Centre, told Indian Express Malayalam.

Thuruthi is considered the sacred abode of the Puthiya deity, Dharma god and the serpent cave, all of which are said to around four centuries old.

“The human chain in Thuruthi has a large number of participants including the likes of 80-year-old Kaanicheriyan Mundan, 70-year-old Govindan Kurikkal, Minnadan Narayana Gurukkal, Pavithran Gurukkal and Lakshmanan Gurukkul,” said Harish. He said that if the need arose he wouldn’t hesitate to protest wearing the theyyam attire.

The protest in Thuruthi has been on for around 29 days. Around 29 families stand to lose their homes if the land acquisition for the highway continues. Protestors claim the highway project is a potential environmental threat and is an example of ethnic prejudice and racial discrimination that pushes the socially backward deeper into destitution.

Nishil Kumar, convenor of the NH Action Committee, which is organising the protests, accused the administration of caste-based discrimination while building infrastructure. Kumar said that while roads and highways are always built outwards from temples, mosques, and churches, they somehow turned inward when it came to Dalit settlements and their religious places.

However, a folklorist claimed that the displacement of the ‘kavu’ cannot be seen as a violation of customs.

“I have been watching theyyams in Thuruthi for the last 40 years. Even when we claim that Thuruthi is an important place for the theyyam ritual, it shouldn’t be against development,” said AV Ajayakumar, a folklorist and secretary of Folklore Fellows of Malabar Trust.

“Most of the abodes existing today are those that have been reinstated from different regions in the past. If a suitable location is made available, I believe there will not be any complaints,” he said.

