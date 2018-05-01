In Kerala’s Thrissur, woman set on fire by husband in public, succumbs to burns

While Viraj fled the scene immediately, Jeethu was taken to the Thrissur Medical College where doctors said she had sustained 80 per cent burns. At 11:30 pm on Monday night, Jeethu passed away. While Viraj fled the scene immediately, Jeethu was taken to the Thrissur Medical College where doctors said she had sustained 80 per cent burns. At 11:30 pm on Monday night, Jeethu passed away.

A woman, set on fire by her estranged husband in public view in Thrissur district of Kerala, succumbed to injuries late last night. Jeethu (24), a native of Vellikulangara in Thrissur district, had arrived at a meeting of Kudumbashree, a local self-help group, on Sunday afternoon in Chengalur area to clear her loan dues. When Jeethu, accompanied by her father, stepped out of the meeting, her husband Viraj stormed in, poured petrol on her body and set her ablaze.

It is being said that before her father or the locals could do something, the fire had intensified causing grievous injuries to Jeethu. While Viraj fled the scene immediately, Jeethu was taken to the Thrissur Medical College where doctors said she had sustained 80 per cent burns. At 11:30 pm on Monday night, Jeethu passed away.

In response to a complaint filed by Jeethu’s father, an FIR has been registered at the Pudukad police station. An officer said that the police are on the lookout for Viraj, who is on the run. He said that Viraj and Jeethu, married for six years, had been living separately due to certain issues. Jeethu, filing for divorce, reportedly angered Viraj who took the extreme step. Police said they found a bag at the spot belonging to Viraj in which a diary entry said he intended to kill himself after murdering his wife. Viraj’s decision to kill his wife seemed planned, confirmed police.

Jeethu’s father, Janardhanan told television news reporters that no one came to help as his daughter stood ablaze by the side of the road. He alleged that though a public representative was present at the meeting, he did absolutely nothing to help.

