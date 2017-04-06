In Kerala, cops drag woman demanding justice for son

Prannoy’s mother outside the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) Prannoy’s mother outside the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

The Kerala police Wednesday dragged the mother of engineering student Jishnu Prannoy whose body was found hanging in his hostel room in January. Prannoy’s mother K P Mahija was manhandled when she was protesting outside state police headquarters in demand of justice for her son.

Mahija was taken to a police camp before she was hospitalised along with her husband P K Ashokan. Mahija alleged that police thrashed her along with her brother, Sreejith, before they were bundled into a police van.

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera rushed to the hospital to meet Mahija after police action triggered outrage. He told journalists that police would probe the incident. “I had waited at my office to meet the family. I was informed that some persons, who are not related to Prannoy’s family, had created trouble which was totally unwarranted.’’

CM Pinarayi Vijayan justified the action. “Police did their duty. Normally, no agitation is allowed in front of the headquarters. The DGP was ready to meet Prannoy’s mother. However, outsiders tried to create the trouble,’’ he said. “Controversial swami Himaval Bhadrananda and activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India had joined Prannoy’s family. Anyway, I am not going to meet Mahija.’’

Prannoy’s family, which is a supporter of the ruling CPM, earlier arrived in Thiruvananthapuram seeking arrest of those responsible for his death.

The body of Prannoy, who was from Vatakara in north Kerala, was found hanging in the hostel on the college campus. Initially, it was considered to be a case of suicide. But, following a “justice for Prannoy” campaign in several colleges, police probed other angles and found that the college authorities allegedly tortured Prannoy after charging him with malpractices in exam. The charge was found to be baseless, prompting the police to book college chairman P Krishnadas, vice-principal Shakthivel, assistant professor Praveen, examiner Vipin and PRO Sajith Vishwanathan for abetting suicide.

Krishnadas was arrested and later released on bail a day before Prannoy’s mother decided to begin her strike. The family alleged that the arrest was a drama scripted to protect Krishnadas.

Police on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Vishwanathan. He is the son of former Congress minister K P Vishwanathan. Earlier, Vishwanathan had obtained an anticipatory bail from the high court.

Slamming the government for the police action, the Congress has called a bandh on Thursday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now