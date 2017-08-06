In Kerala, a father asks ‘What did they get by killing my son?’

ON SATURDAY, while CPI(M), BJP and RSS leaders held zone-level peace talks in Kannur in north Kerala, 500 km to the south, at Edavakkodu area of the state capital, K Sudarshan maintained that his grandchildren — aged six and four — are orphans today only because of this cycle of political violence in the state.

Saturday marked a week since his son, K Rajesh, 34, was attacked at Sreekariyam, Thiruvananthapuram — he died within hours — and a day before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s scheduled visit to the family’s small home at Edavakkodu.

The BJP and RSS accuses CPI(M) workers of killing Rajesh, a claim the latter denies. The police have not called it a political murder yet. They suspect it was personal rivalry between Rajesh and the main accused, Manikkuttan, that led to the attack. Sudarshan, however, seemed certain why his son was attacked: “The only crime he had committed was he worked for the BJP. After several youths in the area joined BJP, Rajesh had faced threat from the CPI(M).”

On Friday, he said, when he was leaving home to collect his son’s ashes, Rajesh’s elder son Adithyan, 6, asked him, “Are you going to bring father home?” Neither of his grandchildren — the younger one, Abhilash, is 4 — know their father is dead. “What did they get by killing my son? How will we live now? We all depended on his (Rajesh’s) meagre income,” he said.

Rajesh, who had begun attending an RSS shakha from age nine, was a construction worker. A police source today said Manikkuttan, arrested along with several others soon after the attack on Rajesh, was involved in several criminal cases. He had undergone a jail term in 2013. He lives in Panachamkunnu colony of Thiruvananthapuram and knew Rajesh and his family, the source said. Manikkuttan and three of the 11 others accused —Ebi, Vijith and Biju — were allegedly associated with CPI(M).

But CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan said, “It was personal rivalry. There had been cases of assault involving both (Manikkuttan and Rajesh). The BJP is depicting this as a political murder to show that law and order situation in Kerala has collapsed.”

BJP leaders point out that once a red bastion, the saffron party is gaining ground at Edavakkod in recent years. In the last Assembly election, BJP polled more votes than CPI(M) from Edavakkad. Rajesh, they claim, was killed since he was an active and influential RSS worker.

