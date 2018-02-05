In Karnataka, PM Modi says his govt’s TOP priority is Tomato, Onion and Potato

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP’s Karnataka leaders B S Yeddyurappa and S M Krishna in Bengaluru, Sunday. (PTI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP’s Karnataka leaders B S Yeddyurappa and S M Krishna in Bengaluru, Sunday. (PTI photo)

WITH KARNATAKA on election mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that farmers producing vegetables and fruits will be given top priority by his government through the Operation Greens scheme announced in the Union Budget last week.

Modi also rolled out a new acronym to match the promise: TOP — Tomato, Onion, Potato.

Speaking at a pre-election rally, Modi said: “Even farmers producing fruits and vegetables are important to us. They have top priority. If you go to any corner of India, you will find three vegetables — tomato, onion and potato. That is why I call it top priority — the T of tomato, the O of Onion and the P of potato — TOP priority. Keeping these farmers in my mind, we announced Operation Greens in the Budget. Like how Amul is a model in the milk sector for enhancing the income of dairy farmers, Operation Greens will assure incomes for tomato, onion, potato… and all vegetable farmers.”

The Prime Minister also referred to “reform, perform, transform” while talking about his model of governance.

“Our government is working on the principles of reform, perform, transform. We try to solve the smallest of problems. In administration, in our policies and through our way of working, we are bringing change,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the Budget allocation of Rs 14.5 lakh crore for agriculture and rural areas will benefit the poor and backward, and reduce pressure on urban areas due to migration from rural areas.

Hitting out at the Congress state government, Modi claimed that Karnataka trails the rest of the south in health parameters. He said the Ayushman Bharat initiative under the Union Budget, including health insurance coverage up to Rs five lakh for 50 crore people, will help improve the health situation. “This will not only provide 50 crore people the assurance that their health will be taken care of, it will also help prevent repeated illnesses from occurring and will benefit the whole country,” he said.

Karnataka can benefit the most from these schemes if there is one party ruling at the Centre and in the state, he said.

