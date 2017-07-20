In joint raid with Karnataka police 21 cyber criminals held in Ranchi

The police recovered laptops, printers, 65 mobile phones, several ATM cards and thousands of rupees in cash from the accused. The police recovered laptops, printers, 65 mobile phones, several ATM cards and thousands of rupees in cash from the accused.

At least 21 persons, hailing from different states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, were arrested on charges of being involved in cyber frauds of different kinds from a rented accommodation in Jagannathpur area of Ranchi. The accused were arrested Wednesday evening in a joint operation by the Ranchi and Karnataka police.

The police recovered laptops, printers, 65 mobile phones, several ATM cards and thousands of rupees in cash from the accused. All the accused were produced before a city court on Thursday. The court granted transit remand to the Karnataka police, who will take them on Friday, as they were wanted in a case registered at Town police station in Chikamaglur district.

The gang’s main leader, Karu Singh, a native of Bihar, however, managed to escape just before the raid. A hunt is on to nab him.According to the police, Chikmagalur police were looking for the gang with a case registered by the wife of a police officer, who has allegedly duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by the accused on the promise of being offered a job. Surveillance of mobile phones led the Karnataka police to zero-in on Ranchi. They got in touch with their Ranchi counterparts and mounted a joint raid on Wednesday evening.

It has come to light that they had rented an accommodation more than 45 days ago in the house of one Bhujlal in Patel Nagar area of Jagannathpur. They had come over a period two-three days in batches posing as engineering students. They were wanted by the Karnataka police, who have obtained a transit remand and will take them there by Friday,” said Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar Pandey, who led the raid. He added that Karu Singh, the kingpin was absconding and efforts were on to nab him.

Initial interrogation revealed that the gang used several methods to dupe people of their money. They had reportedly been able to make more than a couple of crores using this modus operandi.

Of those arrested, six were from Karnataka, seven from Telangana, four from Tamil Nadu and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. They would put those members of the gang, who were well versed with Hindi, in the front to negotiate for rented accommodations and, after settling in, get involved in duping people by making telephone calls from different SIMs, said a police officer.

The officer added that the gang members would pose as bank officials to get ATM and their PIN details from customers; or promise lotteries; and promising jobs. Jharkhand has been known for becoming a hub for cyber criminals, mostly in Jamtara district.

