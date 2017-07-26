In JNU, some discomfiture over tank idea: ‘Give us more research seats, hostels instead’

Earlier, iron bars and plants were installed at the administrative block. Archive Earlier, iron bars and plants were installed at the administrative block. Archive

Even as days have passed since JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar asked Union ministers to help procure an Army tank to display on the campus, the idea has not found many takers. “We would have preferred if (the V-C) had held a meeting and discussed it with the students’ union instead of imposing this on us suddenly,” Meher Jyoti, a BA student, said, sitting on the stairs of the JNU administrative office.

While three of her friends surrounded her on the rainy Tuesday afternoon, trading guesses on where the tank might be displayed, half a dozen security guards watched them from atop the steps. The administration had, in December, installed iron bars and potted plants in the area, which is often the ground zero for campus protests. Amal P P, vice-president of the JNU’s Students’ Union, said Kumar doesn’t have the right to make some of the decisions he has made recently, including his bid to install a tank. Instead, Amal said, the university’s Academic Council, which includes senior professors and JNUSU representatives, should vote on such important matters.

“Earlier, everything used to be discussed before the Academic Council, and a decision could be taken only if the council approved,” Amal said. Kumar had put forward his plans to install an Army tank on campus while speaking at the first-ever celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas on campus, organised by the university administration and Veterans India, Sunday.

B K Mishra, head of Veterans India, had told the crowd that his group “will create a situation where people will love the nation. And if they don’t, we will force them to love it”. Retired Indian Army officer G D Bakshi has, at the event, said that “there are many forts like Jadavpur and Hyderabad university which our Army will capture”.

But the idea of a tank on campus has led to some discomfiture. “There’s always this idea of one country and one nationalism, but our experiences of the country are different. Having a tank, to me, represents state power,” said Titiksha Vashist, a student. Another student, who did not wish to be named, said, “Instead of a tank, JNU should pay attention to what students want: more research seats, transport around campus, more hostels and more library resources.”

Some students, however, were more receptive to the idea. “Tanks are only seen in movies, so it would be cool to see one up close,” said a student pursuing environmental science. Anirban Mukherjee, whose grandfather and father served in the Army, said, “Maybe this will shame people into feeling patriotism, into thinking about soldiers on the border.”

Former Chancellor of JNU and Rajya Sabha MP Karan Singh, meanwhile, said that “installing a tank would be incongruous and inappropriate”. He has suggested that the sculpture of ‘The Unknown Soldier’ be installed instead so that all three defence forces are represented. “I suggest that the university set up a small committee and call for designs from leading sculptors in India,” Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App