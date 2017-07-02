In Jhajjar, bad weather forces CM Khattar chopper to land

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was surrounded by children as soon as he came out of the chopper. (Express Photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was surrounded by children as soon as he came out of the chopper. (Express Photo)

A helicopter carrying Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was forced to land under emergency circumstances in Jhajjar on Saturday due to bad weather.

Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Amit Arya told The Sunday Express that the CM accompanied by Inspector General of CID, Anil Kumar Rao was on his way to Gurgaon from Chandigarh when the chopper carrying them landed at the Jhajjar police lines ground in the afternoon after the weather turned bad.

As soon as the Chief Minister came out of the chopper, he was surrounded by children playing there. Khattar shook hands and asked the children why his helicopter had to make an unscheduled landing. “It was because God wanted me to meet you in Jhajjar today,” Khattar said while answering the question. He then proceeded to Gurgaon by road.

