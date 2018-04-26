In Jammu-Kashmir, 14-year-old raped, gives birth

In the FIR the minor’s mother stated that the accused had threatened the minor that he would “kill her if she talks to anybody about it (rape) (Representational) In the FIR the minor’s mother stated that the accused had threatened the minor that he would “kill her if she talks to anybody about it (rape) (Representational)

At a time when the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua had split the state and the coalition government along sharp communal lines, another case of rape of a 14-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district had surfaced that could have flared up tension, it now emerges.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohan Lal told The Indian Express that swift action of the police and immediate arrest of the accused saved the situation. “On March 28, the minor’s mother came to us with an application saying that her daughter has been raped. We immediately registered a case and arrested the accused the same day. We conducted the investigation and challaned the case on April 12,’’ he said.

SSP Lal said the accused was identified as Manohar Lal Sharma, alias Parveen, 47. He knew the minor’s family. “We found out that the minor was eight months pregnant. She gave birth three days ago at a hospital in Jammu,” SSP Lal said. The incident took place in Batote town of Ramban.

Lal said that soon after registering the case the police produced the minor before a magistrate and recorded her statement. “We investigated the case thoroughly. Batote has a mixed population. It is only because we acted swiftly and arrested the accused that peace was maintained,’’ he said. “Members of both communities are now involved (in maintaining peace) — they are concerned about the victim’s well-being.”

In the First Information Report registered at Batote Police Station, the minor’s mother stated that the accused had threatened the minor that he would “kill her if she talks to anybody about it (rape)”. Lal said that the minor had been raped earlier as well. “In 2016, she was raped by her cousins. She got pregnant. Subsequently, she gave birth to a female child,’’ he said.

Accused Ashfaq and Hanif of Behota and Marmat of Kishtwar district were arrested in that case. The trial is going on in Ramban district court. SSP Lal said, “If you talk to this family, you will understand the reason how this minor could become victim of a crime twice while living with her parents…. They are very poor. They are innocent people who don’t have much exposure. They belong to a remote area and had come to work here.” The SSP said the police have informed the child protection officer. “The district administration is also helping them. They are taking care of the victim,’’ he said.

Sources said the government has taken the family away to an undisclosed location and provided them with a temporary accommodation. A senior official told The Indian Express that since the minor has two children now, they are looking at ways to help her. “The family is in complete disarray. We are doing whatever we can, but there has to be a long-term plan. There are three children who need to be integrated into the society and we don’t know how to do that,’’ the official said.

